In Boulder, Cougars keep up their roll

Standout sisters Krystal and Charlisse Leger-Walker stuffed the stat sheet and their Washington State women’s basketball team kept rolling, dismantling Pac-12 adversary Colorado 76-63 on Sunday at the CU Events Center in Boulder.
Senior guard Krystal poured in a career-high 25 points on 10-for-18 from the floor, adding four steals.
“She played like a leader today,” Cougs coach Kamie Ethridge said. “When we were struggling, she took charge and made big plays offensively.”
Charlisse, a true freshman guard who now leads the conference in scoring at 19 points per game, tacked on 16 points (8-of-16), doled out 10 assists, and collected six rebounds and six steals. She’s the seventh Coug in program history to register a double-double with assists.
“(Colorado was) game-planning around Charlisse, and maybe that (got) things open for (Krystal) a bit more,” Ethridge said.
The Cougars (6-1, 4-1), who entered this campaign as almost complete unknowns, are now one of the hottest teams in the Pac-12. They’re off to their best start in seven years, and have won three straight league road games for the first time in eight seasons.
WSU hadn’t beat CU in Boulder in five years, and its 13-point victory was the largest-ever against the Buffaloes at the CU Events Center.
The visitors shot 54.1 percent against Colorado’s 31.1 percent. WSU nabbed 12 steals, piling up 18 points off takeaways and outscoring the Buffs — a sizable team that typically succeeds underneath — 46-24 in the paint.
Junior forward Ula Motuga tallied 11 points and corralled 15 boards, and center Bella Murekatete had nine points and seven rebounds.
The Buffs (4-5, 2-4) got a balanced output with Jaylyn Sherrod (17 points), Mya Hollingshed (15) and Frida Formann (14) all contributing double figures. But they couldn’t muster enough to respond to a clicking Coug team that dazzled with penetration plays and smooth ball movement in transition.
CU managed to stay relatively close with foul shots, hitting 20-for-28 from the stripe.
Wazzu separated with an 11-0 spurt spanning the final three minutes of the first quarter and first minute of the second. The Cougars led by 16 points in the second period after Krystal Leger-Walker, Johanna Teder and Shir Levy canned consecutive 3s. Krystal Leger-Walker finished 4-of-6 from downtown.
From there, Wazzu cruised en route to a weekend sweep of the Pac-12’s Mountain schools.
“We managed this game so well against a tough team, and we had control of the game for the most part,” Ethridge said.
Next up is Arizona State, which will travel to meet the Cougs at 4 p.m. Friday in Beasley Coliseum.
WASHINGTON ST. (6-1, 4-1)
K. Leger-Walker 10-18 1-2 25, C. Leger-Walker 8-16 0-0 16, Motuga 5-8 0-2 11, Murekatete 4-8 1-2 9, Teder 3-5 0-0 7, Ch. Molina 1-2 1-2 3, Levy 1-2 0-0 3, Nankervis 1-2 0-0 2, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 3-8 76.
COLORADO (4-5, 2-4)
Sherrod 5-10 6-7 17, Hollingshed 4-12 6-7 15, Formann 4-18 5-7 14, Knight 2-9 1-2 5, Tuitele 1-3 0-0 2, Kulinska 2-3 0-2 6, Whittaker 0-3 2-2 2, Jones 1-1 0-1 2, Finau 0-2 0-0 0, Buford 0-0 0-0 0, Jank 0-0 0-0 0, Blacksten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 20-28 63.
Washington St. 15 18 19 24—76
Colorado 8 14 19 22—63
3-point goals — WSU 7-17 (K. Leger-Walker 4-6, C. Leger-Walker 0-3, Motuga 1-3, Teder 1-3, Levy 1-2), CU 5-18 (Sherrod 1-1, Hollingshed 1-1, Formann 1-11, Knight 0-2, Tuitele 0-1, Kulinska 2-2). Rebounds — WSU 39 (Motuga 15), CU 38 (Knight 10). Assists — WSU 21 (C. Leger-Walker 10), CU 7 (Sherrod 4). Total fouls — WSU 21, CU 15. Fouled out — K. Leger-Walker.