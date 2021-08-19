Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich appear to be on a collision course.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Inslee expanded his vaccination mandate Wednesday to include public and private educators, including college coaches.
Hence a deadline for Rolovich, who to this point has refused vaccination for unexplained reasons. Inslee said those who aren’t fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 could be dismissed.
Given the two-week threshold involved in the term “fully vaccinated,’’ that means they must receive a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna inoculation or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson dose by Oct. 4.
“We cannot continue to gamble with the health of our children, our educators, our school staff, parents or the public,” Inslee said.
Exceptions are limited to medical or religious objections. Rolovich has given no reason for his refusal, saying only that he doesn’t hold anti-vaccination views and encourages others to consider inoculation.
He gave no comment Wednesday, but WSU issued a statement.
“We applaud the efforts of Governor Inslee to protect the health and safety of the people of Washington,” the school wrote. “Washington State Athletics, including staff, coaches and student-athletes, will continue to follow all campus, local, state, Pac-12 and NCAA guidelines related to health and safety surrounding COVID-19 and we will work to ensure the mandates in the Governor’s Proclamation are followed.”
Rolovich has been wearing a mask while conducting preseason Cougar practices and interviews for the past two weeks in preparation for the Sept. 4 season opener at home against Utah State.
He first spoke of his refusal to be vaccinated a month ago when announcing he wouldn’t be attending Pac-12 media day in person. He answered questions remotely.
School athletic director Pat Chun said at the time, “While WSU has a vaccination mandate, there are policies and procedures for employees to follow who are not vaccinated.” He said he’d had “multiple conversations regarding his (Rolovich’s) decision not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”
