NEW YORK — Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, as expected.
When she’ll play for the New York Liberty is unclear.
With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was a draft Friday like no other with players in their own homes instead of a central location, commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced selections from her home in New Jersey, holding up the jersey of the player being chosen.
“Of course it was different than what I had expected, and just excited to be able to be here with my family and the people closest to me and be able to spend this time,” Ionescu said from her home in California. “Making the most out of what’s going on in today’s society. Just really happy to be able to spend this moment with them and excited to have gone through this process.”
Washington State players Borislava Hristova and Chanelle Molina were possible prospects but neither one were selected in the three-round, 36-pick event.
Ionescu set the NCAA record for triple-doubles and was the first college player to have more than 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in her career. Ionescu was one of three first-round picks for New York, which also had Nos. 9 and 12.
“I’ve been working for this for my entire basketball career and super excited to see that come to fruition,” Ionescu said. “I’m very humbled and excited for the opportunity.”
Ducks teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, went second to Dallas. It’s the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks were teammates in college.
“To go 1-2 with Satou is a really cool feeling and shows all the hard work we went through this year paid off,” Ionescu said. “Really proud of her and what we were able to do as teammates and excited to see her future in the pros.”
Its still unclear when the league actually will start its season. Engelbert reinforced on a conference call earlier in the day that there was no timetable to when the season will begin. She said there were a variety of scenarios in play, but the most important factor was the health of everyone.
Training camp was supposed to begin next weekend with the regular season opener originally scheduled for May 15.
The league held its usual conference call with the teams before the ESPN broadcast started to eliminate any chance of a pick not being in on time. The virtual draft went off without any problems.