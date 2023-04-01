DALLAS — Caitlin Clark tossed the ball high in the air as the clock ticked down, gave a huge shout-out to her adoring fans and then took off on a gleeful gallop around the court.

In the biggest matchup of her life, the dazzling point guard from Iowa had done it all — poured in 41 points to set a record for the highest-scoring NCAA Tournament semifinal, ended the perfect season of South Carolina and, most importantly, put her Hawkeyes into the championship game.

Clark overwhelmed the reigning champions with another sensational show from start to finish, helping Iowa stop the Gamecock’s 42-game winning streak 77-73 on Friday night in the Final Four.

