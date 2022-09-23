When Bo Nix took the field for his first collegiate start as a freshman and led the Auburn Tigers to a last-second, comeback victory against Oregon in 2019, the young quarterback had no idea some of those devastated Ducks on the opposing sideline would be his future teammates.

After an up-and-down career in his home state of Alabama, Nix said ‘See ya later’ to the SEC and flew off to the Pacific Northwest to try to bolster a Pac-12 team in need of a quarterback.

Nix and the No. 15 Ducks (2-1) will face Washington State (3-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday (Fox) at Gesa Field.

