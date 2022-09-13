Are these the same ol’ Vandals?

Looking at Idaho’s first two games, the consensus was the Vandals were going to roll over and die. That sounds harsh, but given Idaho’s history, it was a fair assessment.

The Vandals came away only losing by a combined three touchdowns. Even in defeat, optimism is in the air in Moscow — and the timing couldn’t be better, with the home opener against Drake just four days away.

