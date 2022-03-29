The Bears scratched out only three hits against the rival Greyhounds but made each one of them count in a 3-1 nonleague victory on Monday.
All three hits for Moscow (3-2) were for extra bases, and Cody Isakson delivered both his hits in clutch situations.
Caleb Northcroft knocked in Max McCloy for Pullman (1-3) in the top of the fourth inning for the first score of the game.
Isakson answered with his first home run on the varsity team with a shot over the right-center wall to tie the game at 1-1.
“He deserves that success,” Moscow coach Griffin Rod said. “He has been working really hard.”
Hard work in the fifth inning is what pulled the Bears in front.
Dylan Decker walked then stole second. Decker then attempted to steal third and an errant throw allowed him to come in to score to give Moscow a 2-1 lead.
Cody Wilson walked on that play and also stole second. Isakson hit a triple to give the Bears the 3-1 margin of victory.
Rod said that one of the great things about the Moscow lineup is that every game someone else steps up and contributes.
The contributions aided Butch Kiblen and Barrett Abendroth on the mound. Kiblen scattered one hit and three walks through three innings of work.
“Good to see (Kiblen) have another good outing, didn’t have his ‘A’ stuff, but kept battling,” Rod said.
Abendroth came in relief in the fourth inning and surrendered the sole Greyhound run in his first inning of work. He would then keep Pullman scoreless the rest of the way.
For Pullman, Tyler Elbracht started strong, giving up a solo home run to Isakson in his first four innings, striking out five.
Elbracht was unable to record an out in the fifth inning, giving up the other two runs before Brady Coulter came in and was nearly unhittable.
Coulter gave up just one hit in two innings, striking out five on 28 pitches.
Pullman 000 100 0—1 5 1
Moscow 000 120 x—3 3 1
Tyler Elbracht, Brady Coulter (5) and Joey Hecker; Butch Kiblen, Barrett Abendroth (4) and Tyson Izzo. W—Abendroth. L—Elbracht.
Pullman hits — Caleb Northcroft 2, Max McCloy (2B), Tyler Elbracht (2B), Marcus Hillard.
Moscow hits — Cody Isakson 2 (3B, HR), Ethan McLaughlin (2B)
SOFTBALLPrairie 12, Gar-Pal 11
The Pirates needed a web gem from Laney Forsmann in the bottom of the seventh inning to win a back-and-forth 12-11 nonleague contest with the Vikings at Airport Park in Lewiston.
With a runner on third and two outs Forsmann tracked down a long fly ball to secure Prairie’s first win of the season.
Tara Schlader had three hits and four RBI.
Garfield-Palouse (1-4) got contributions offensively from eight different players. Megan Olson, Maci Brantner, Madison Cloninger and Aliyah Holbrook all hit extra-base hits in the game.
Kenzie Pederson struck out 11 batters for the Vikings in the loss.
Prairie 331 300 2—12 7 4
Gar-Pal 250 020 2—11 9 0
Mackenzie Key and Josie Remacle; Kenzi Pederson and Megan Olson. W— Key. L—Pederson.
Prairie hits — Tara Schlader 3 (2B), Mackenzie Key (2B), Riley Enneking, Gracie Farr, Ember Martin.
Garfield-Palouse hits — Morgan Lentz 2, Megan Olson (3B), Maci Brantner (2B), Madison Cloninger (2B), Aliyah Holbrook (2B), Kendra Lentz, Emma Orge, Alyssa Olson.