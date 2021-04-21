Isles top Rangers 6-1, tie Capitals for 1st place in East

NHL
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Josh Bailey scored twice, Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and three assists, and the New York Islanders beat the Rangers 6-1 Tuesday night.
Jordan Eberle and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had a goal and an assist, and Brock Nelson also scored. Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots to help the Islanders win their second straight and seventh in the last 10 to pull into a tie with Washington atop the East Division ahead of a stretch of three straight games against the Capitals.
Kevin Rooney scored for the Rangers, who had won four straight — all against New Jersey — and lost in regulation for just the second time in 12 games (8-2-2). Igor Shesterkin finished with 22 saves to fall to 0-3-1 in four career starts against the Islanders.
PENGUINS 7, DEVILS 6
PITTSBURGH — Jeff Carter picked up his first goal in Pittsburgh as part of a first-period deluge and the Penguins held on to beat New Jersey.
BRUINS 2, SABRES 0
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuukka Rask recorded his first shutout of the season and Boston extended its winning streak to five games with a victory over Buffalo.
Rask made 32 saves including a highlight-reel save on Sabres rookie Dylan Cozens in the first period that helped give the Bruins their seventh win in nine games.
HURRICANES 4, LIGHTNING 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Nino Niedereitter, Jordan Staal and Steven Lorentz scored second-period goals to lead Carolina over Tampa Bay.
PANTHERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 1
SUNRISE, Fla. — Sam Bennett scored two goals and Spencer Knight made 33 saves in his NHL debut to lift Florida over Columbus.
STARS 5, RED WINGS 2
DALLAS — Rookie Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist in the first period and Dallas beat Detroit to sweep back-to-back games against the Red Wings and extend its winning streak to four games.
CANUCKS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 3
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Tanner Pearson and Brandon Sutter each scored twice, and Vancouver beat Toronto.