Long before he was Indiana football’s defensive coordinator, Charlton Warren was an officer in the United States Air Force during the worst terror attacks on American soil.
Saturday’s game between the Hoosiers and Idaho (4:30 p.m. Pacific, Big Ten Network) comes on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pa., that killed almost 3,000 people.
Warren said he remembers the day vividly.
“I just remember being in a briefing with a colonel,” Warren said this week. “A knock at the door, he leaves. We don’t think anything of it cause we’re in a meeting.
“He comes back, and the meeting’s over. So we all leave and as we’re walking back to our desks, everyone else’s TV is on and you see about the time the second plane hits the tower. Shortly after that, the base goes into lockdown, high-alert, sirens and all those things. It just changed in that moment.”
Warren said his immediate feeling was immense sorrow and hurt. Then, it switched to, “What can I do to help fix this?”
Warren served 10 years of active duty in the military after finishing his college academic and football career at the Air Force Academy in 1999, achieving the rank of major.
The player
When Warren signed his national letter of intent to play football at Air Force in 1996, he’d never even left his home state of Georgia.
Nobody in his family had been in the military or went to college. He’d never flown on an airplane or seen snow or mountains. He also turned down a football offer from the University of Georgia.
“I think I wanted to do something different after graduation, and when I went out there and learned more about it (and) it seemed like a challenge,” Warren said. “I was always that kind of person. It seemed like an adventure and it wasn’t something that an inner-city Atlanta (kid) was doing.”
Warren went on to be a three-year letterwinner at defensive back for the Falcons. He helped Air Force to a 12-1 record and the Western Athletic Conference title in 1998.
The rigors of the Academy became second nature. Warren and the other cadets regularly balance 21-credit loads — in degrees like engineering and physics — with their football careers.
Warren recalled his junior year in 1997 when he had to take seven finals in seven days with practice immediately after, leading up to a bowl game against Oregon — a game the Ducks won.
“I remember just the seventh final in seven days and then getting on that plane that afternoon,” Warren said. “That was a typical Academy experience.”
The officer
During his decade of active duty, Warren’s biggest task in helping the war effort was doing weapons enhancements for U.S. stealth bombers and drones. He worked with aircraft such as the massive C-130 transports, B-2 stealth bombers and F-18 fighter jets, working out of Air Force bases in Florida and Georgia.
Warren’s weapon systems were used directly in the war effort.
“I wasn’t there (in Afghanistan), but it was my way to help enhance the mission for the guys that were there,” Warren said. “My weapons would help them win the battles, my weapons, in my way, would help us win the War on Terror.”
By the time he left military in the mid 2000s, he’d been promoted to major.
The coach
Warren had no intention of coaching when he first started his service — he thought he’d be a career military man.
But his military and coaching career blended when he rejoined the Air Force Academy and his old coach, Fisher DeBerry, in 2005, and before long he was offered a full-time coaching position and a transition to civilian life.
He spent three seasons as the defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator at Air Force from 2005-07 and was drawn to the chance to recruit and impact the young cadets.
“It became very important to me,” Warren said.
Something about Warren’s disciplined military philosophy and ability to recruit the right kids to his programs seemed to work.
After eight years as an assistant at Air Force, Warren spent time at powerhouse schools like Tennessee, Nebraska, Florida and Georgia before landing his first defensive coordinator position with Tom Allen and the Hoosiers this year.
Warren had four of his five starting defensive backs from Georgia taken in the 2021 NFL draft.
He still uses things in his coaching that he learned in his time in the military — all the way down to the basics like being early to meetings and sitting up straight in your chair at all times.
“Being in the military is so much about discipline and accountability and it’s so much about pushing yourself and doing things you probably didn’t think you could do prior to the training,” Warren said. “I think it’s a direct correlation to the way I coach, the way our players do things and find solutions.
“When things don’t go great, find ways to fix it. When things go great, take it with a grain of salt. To me, those were alway things I brought over to my coaching style.”
