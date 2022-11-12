It’ll be a frosty showdown for Cougars and Sun Devils

The Sun Devils, from toasty Tempe, Ariz., are bound to get a cold welcoming at 12:30 p.m. today in Pullman.
The temperature at kickoff between Washington State (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) and Arizona State (3-6, 2-4) is projected to be in the mid-30s — a notch or two cooler than the 70 degrees the Sun Devils have been enjoying in their home state.
WSU coach Jake Dickert hopes the Cougars’ regular early morning practices in sub-freezing temperatures will have them ready to bring the heat to Gesa Field. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.
“It was a perfect Palouse day — 24 (degrees but) feels like 12,” Dickert said after one such nippy practice earlier this week. “I give credit to our grounds crew. They were out there at 6 a.m. dusting the frost off the field, so our guys took the right mindset. You gotta train and you gotta play in this weather.”
Here are three things to watch for in today’s chilly contest:
Pac-12’s top two tacklers face off
No defender in the Pac-12 has racked up more tackles than ASU’s Kyle Soelle and WSU’s Daiyan Henley.
Soelle, a senior linebacker, leads the conference with 98 stops (10.9 per game). Henley, also a senior linebacker, is second with 85 (9.4).
The two players are the heart of their respective defenses and should play a big part in limiting the other’s offense.
At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Soelle has the length and strength to make consistent tackles at all three levels.
He’s also been a force for the Sun Devils for years. He was a team captain as a junior in 2020 and he led the team in tackles last year with 82 –– 14 more than any other player.
Now, he’s in his fifth and final year and playing better than ever.
Fun fact: Soelle hails from Saguaro High School — the same school as Idaho’s standout Hatten brothers.
Henley also is having the best season of his career. The Nevada transfer has filled out the stat sheet with 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception — marks that hit every major defensive category.
WSU getting more WRs involved
In WSU’s win against Stanford this past week, quarterback Cam Ward completed passes to nine different targets.
Three of those guys — receivers Orion Peters, Leyton Smithson and Anderson Grover — also scored their first-career touchdowns in the 52-14 victory.
It was shades of Mike Leach’s Air Raid days, when the Cougs often would run three deep at four different receiver positions. That level of depth is something Dickert and offensive coordinator Eric Morris are hoping to get closer to with their Coug Raid offense.
“In the bye week, we really looked hard in the mirror and kind of figured out what’s the best to keep guys fresh and to keep a really competitive atmosphere in the (receiver) room,” Dickert said. “No one’s performing at a level that deserves to just be out there all the time and that was the reality of it. So we challenged those guys.”
Look for guys like Peters, Smithson, Grover and fellow youngster Tsion Nunnally to continue to get opportunities in the passing game against the Sun Devils.
Five games into the season, ASU made a switch at quarterback from Emory Jones to Trenton Bourguet.
In that span, the Sun Devils are 2-2 with an upset win against No. 21 Washington.
Bourguet has completed 75.2 percent of his passes for 966 yards, eight touchdowns and just three interceptions in four games.
The junior has provided a spark to a team that fired its former coach Herm Edwards just three games into the season.
“I think they’re a different team with (No.) 16 at quarterback,” Dickert said. “They made that shift about four games ago and their head coach (Shaun Aguano) has taken over play calling duties and you see a distinct shift in what they were doing then to what they’re doing now.
“It’s cleaner, it’s easier, the pictures are there, I think they’re getting the ball out and I think they’re protecting him at a high level.”