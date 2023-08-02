It’s a brotherhood for Traynor, UI receivers

Idaho wide receiver Terez Traynor picks up some extra yards during a Vandals football practice April 9, 2022, at the East Practice Field.

 Austin Johnson/Daily News

Preseason All-Big Sky quarterback Gevani McCoy passed for 2,719 yards in 2022, with receivers Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten accounting for 83% of McCoy’s yards.

The Vandals’ dynamic duo would become household names within the Football Championship Subdivision for their efforts, collecting several accolades in the process. But neither Jackson nor Hatten was Idaho’s No. 1 receiver coming into the season — that was redshirt junior Terez Traynor.

Today, Hatten wakes up and somehow collects another All-American honor. But in 2021, All-Americans weren’t necessarily growing on trees in Moscow.

Recommended for you