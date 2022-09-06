It’s a hat trick for Huff at annual Lewiston golf tournament

Austin Johnson/Daily News<text>Jason Huff, of Moscow, chips onto the green during Monday’s 2022 Sole Survivor golf tournament at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.</text>

 Austin Johnson/Daily News

LEWISTON — Most educators take a break from teaching on Labor Day weekend.

Not Jason Huff.

The Moscow High School electives teacher schooled the competition Monday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, dropping a long, bending birdie putt on No. 18 to claim his third Whing Ding Sole Survivor title since 1997, when he won it all as a 15-year-old Lewiston High School student.

