Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.