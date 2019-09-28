It was a late jump to America for Charles Akanno’s parents. By virtue, it was a late jump to football for the redshirt junior.
But so far in 2019, Akanno never jumps late.
The Nigerian-born Idaho football buck, nicknamed “Chuck,” in equal parts knocks around and whisks by offensive linemen from his post — a linebacker/defensive end hybrid position.
The 6-foot-1, 245-pounder’s duties mostly are comprised of these: Hit the quarterback, protect the edges and rattle running backs, although one might see him 30 yards downfield, tackling a receiver from behind, or swatting a ball.
“It’s good to see how much better he’s playing because he’s put in a lot of hard work. Watching him work in the weight room, watching him work at practice, he works hard,” Vandals coach Paul Petrino said.
For his breakout efforts in a 35-27 UI upset of No. 11 Eastern Washington, Akanno was named the STATS Football Championship Subdivision National Defensive Player of the Week. College Sports Madness did the same, while Root Sports tabbed him the week’s top Big Sky defender.
His stat line: Nine tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble (the Vandals recovered it), three quarterback hurries and half a tackle for loss. Basically, it was front-to-back disruption from the protege of former star Kaden Elliss, who now plays for the New Orleans Saints.
If anyone were to replace Elliss without much drop-off, it’d be Akanno, who showed glimpses of what was to come in 2018.
“Charles is very strong, very explosive,” Petrino said. “He’s just gotten better and better the last two years, probably week by week, on his technique, his understanding of football.
“Out of high school, he hadn’t played a whole lot of football. The longer he plays, the better he’s gonna get.”
Akanno’s parents, mother Charity and father Eugene Durugbo, immigrated from the Nigerian metropolis of Lagos to Inglewood, Calif. — just south of Los Angeles — when their second son was a toddler.
“They just wanted a better opportunity for us, their (four) kids, and I appreciate them for that,” said Charles Akanno of his parents, both of whom are nurses. Given their schedules, they’ve seen him play once, last year at Fresno State. With time and his burgeoning success, Akanno said, his parents’ appreciation for the sport has grown.
Formerly, football wasn’t in the Akanno family’s DNA until the eldest child, Oscar — who’s two years older than Charles — began to play tight end for Morningside High.
“I fell into it, watching him. He was such a hard worker. He really pushed me to play this game and have love for it,” Akanno said. “I’d go watch him practice, and I thought, ‘OK, that might be fun.’ With my size, (coaches) were like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s meant for football.’ ”
Akanno’s first taste of the sport came at 15 years old. He was a 260-pound offensive and defensive lineman then, and that’s where he played for three seasons in high school until he began “cutting down” as a senior. In his final year, he was moved to outside linebacker, where he became a three-star 247Sports.com prospect.
“Guess it was a good transition,” Akanno laughed. “I feel like (playing on the line) shaped me, just getting that experience.”
Before football became the vocation, basketball was his youthful passion, and Akanno said he’s “still got it.” Even then, his bruising tendencies as a football player came to the fore — Akanno played center at Morningside. Despite generally giving up about six inches in height, he still managed averages of seven points and eight rebounds through his career (11 and 13, respectively, as a senior).
In his rec-basketball forays, Akanno now runs the point, but he said his background under the basket, battling with big bodies, proved key in his football development.
“I remember when coach told me, ‘You’re playing center.’ I was like, ‘These dudes are 6-6, coach, you serious?’” Akanno said. “Since then, I’m happy he did. It made me who I am today.”
Akanno’s mild-mannered, but his even-keeled temperaments are far from obvious in his furious and fast play. Throughout the past year, he’s spent ample hours alone on the practice turf, honing his technique and quickness, much like his predecessor, Elliss, did.
He’s an ideal blend of power and quick-twitch athleticism — his shoulder pads practically blend into his hulking torso. But in many cases, he moves like a skill player, or a hooper.
“Just playing behind (Elliss), seeing everything he was doing, I knew if I wanted to be great like him I’d have to do those things as well,” said Akanno, who leads UI with five tackles for loss. “All the extra work, extra running — it’s the little things, and he taught me that.”
His parents also supplied his football opportunities, and taught him that “school-first mentality,” which he holds to this day. His brother paved the football path, and a few years later, former UI cornerbacks coach Aric Williams acquired some of Akanno’s tape via a Morningside connection. After a redshirt year on the weakside, Akanno made a “smooth transition” to buck.
One could say his curious intercontinental journey to become the FCS’ reigning premier defenseman has been carried out to fruition.
“Everything’s falling into place,” Akanno said. “My parents and siblings, they just want me to do better and better. They’re pushing me, proud of me, and I’m happy for that, everything they’ve done for me.”
