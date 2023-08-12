After spending three seasons lurking in the shadows of Idaho’s defensive line, redshirt sophomore Malakai Williams has finally found his way to the top of the Vandals’ depth chart.

The Gilbert, Ariz., native enters 2023 with high expectations after having a dominant spring that saw his game and body reach the expectations originally set when he came to Moscow by way of American Leadership Academy.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has dealt with his share of adversity along the way to becoming Idaho’s projected No. 1 pass rusher, whether that was a torn meniscus he suffered last spring or academic issues that almost prevented him from seeing the field.

