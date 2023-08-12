After spending three seasons lurking in the shadows of Idaho’s defensive line, redshirt sophomore Malakai Williams has finally found his way to the top of the Vandals’ depth chart.
The Gilbert, Ariz., native enters 2023 with high expectations after having a dominant spring that saw his game and body reach the expectations originally set when he came to Moscow by way of American Leadership Academy.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has dealt with his share of adversity along the way to becoming Idaho’s projected No. 1 pass rusher, whether that was a torn meniscus he suffered last spring or academic issues that almost prevented him from seeing the field.
He’s also had to fight for reps when healthy in a position group that’s been loaded with talent throughout his three-year tenure.
“This season will make me or break me, so I’m after it all,” Williams said. “I’ve been in the shadows, so I’ve had to fight my way up .... I’m making the most of it because I’m here now, and it’s my opportunity. I’m going for it all.”
Williams’ roller coaster of a journey began before he even decided what college to attend following his senior year of high school.
Williams helped lead American Leadership Academy to the semifinals of the 2019-20 Arizona Class 3A state football tournament after he finished the year with 20 tackles and six sacks.
Despite Williams’ success on the field, paired with him being labeled a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, he wasn’t highly recruited because he was undersized.
His 6-foot-5 stature was clearly ideal for an edge rusher, but his 215 pounds of mass were less than ideal.
Williams would only receive one Division I offer, which came from UI, and through the years, the lengthy edge rusher has seen a steady rise in mass.
As a freshman, Williams was the smallest D-lineman by a considerable margin, weighing 132 pounds less than the Vandals’ largest interior defender (Jonah Elliss).
The redshirt sophomore now weighs 230 pounds and looks like a Division I defensive lineman.
“I have a lot of confidence coming into this season,” Williams said. “I’ve had a lot of guys to look up to throughout my three years here, whether that be Julianao (Falaniko), Leo (Tamba), or Charles (Akanno). So it’s time for me to go and play to my fullest ability.”
The third-year player has been able to learn from these players and, in turn, he’s been able to pass the knowledge down to the next generation of Vandals.
Williams being in this position is considerably better than where he was last year, which was on the shelf.
Williams tore his meniscus early in the spring last year, and it seemed like it could play a part in his downfall.
Up to this point, one of Williams’ biggest bugaboos had been his efforts in the classroom. And with him dealing with a longer-than-normal recovery time, the expectations for Williams’ bounceback weren’t necessarily high.
Williams would use his time on the shelf as motivation, and would not only see some playing time in 2022, but he would also drastically improve in the classroom, finishing last semester with a 3.0 GPA.
“He’s really improved his approach and mentality,” Idaho linebacker/edge coach Kapono Roy Asuega said. “He’s been able to take care of his business off the field, so now on the field, he can take the coaching. If he continues to improve, the sky’s the limit for him.”
Williams totaled 13 tackles, including one for a loss and a sack, in his limited time in 2022. Throughout his journey, Idaho’s starting edge rusher did think about hanging up the cleats. But after everything he’s been through, Williams feels better than he ever has.
“There were definitely some moments in time where I thought maybe I should just stop,” Williams said. “And there will always be some guys who can play, but after feeling how I can give back and doing what I do to give back, I’m in the best position to make my life better.”