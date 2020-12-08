It’s not all about the numbers

Based on the data, we know Washington State’s defense has continued to be characteristic of a Kyle Smith basketball team — disciplined and sound.
On the other hand, the Cougar men’s offense has been notably less so as the second-year coach works through the kinks of an inexperienced roster.
But maybe the most important Wazzu attribute so far in this young season can’t really be quantified on paper.
It’s the attitude, the mettle that stems from a spirited culture instilled at Pullman that has these resilient Cougs keeping their heads high through inauspicious circumstances.
“I know everyone thinks it’s all numbers and analytics, but that’s not really coaching,” said Smith, the engineer of a “Nerdball” approach that hones in on stats relating to hustle plays. “It’s really about your leadership, your program, and they’ve done a great job. Our team attitude is very good.”
WSU (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12) wouldn’t mind a comfortable win for a change when it next plays — at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum in the Battle of the Palouse against Idaho.
The Cougars haven’t led at halftime, and have erased double-digit deficits in two games — in both cases, those felt potentially insurmountable as Wazzu’s shooting game strained to shake off the ice.
In Ken Pomeroy’s Division I efficiency rankings, the WSU “calling card” of defense sits 86th nationally, while its offense checks in at No. 217.
“There’s a little anxiety with our team. We’re not settled yet,” Smith said of his offense. “Hopefully we’ll be a team that can spread you out a little bit, create more opportunities to penetrate, get to the rim and kick out. But right now, we’re just not comfortable.”
WSU has been somewhat pleased with its looks at the rim, but its often-rushed, youthfully hasty shots aren’t falling.
Otherwise, the Cougars seldom gift clean tries to their opponents’ offenses. They average 16 takeaways per game, and rank No. 32 in NCAA scoring defense.
Wazzu sealed each of its wins down the stretch with active defense: two charges and a steal in the lane.
“We have good defensive talent. That’s kinda our niche,” Smith said, name-dropping about half the team, and highlighting Pacific Northwest guards Isaac Bonton and Noah Williams, who have fared well in locking down the tougher perimeter assignments — and embodying WSU’s never-out mantra.
“One thing I know about Noah and Isaac is they’re believers. They’re gonna keep competing, keep fighting.”
Bonton, a senior from Portland, Ore., is averaging 18 points per game on 23.7 percent from the field. He’s transitioning into a No. 1 role after the departure of super-scoring forward CJ Elleby, now of the Portland Trail Blazers.
The point guard had a similarly slow shooting start last season, but has excelled elsewhere — with hard-nosed defense, ball distribution and blossoming leadership qualities.
As Smith told Bonton: “You need to know what your identity is, and you can be an elite defender.
“I know it’s gonna turn.”
Williams (10.3 ppg, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals) took the reins offensively down the stretch in a win against Eastern Washington as his Cougs toiled with inefficiency. The sophomore Seattleite, known last year as a defensive grinder, is trending toward star status.
Well-rounded forwards DJ Rodman and Aljaz Kunc have taken on larger roles, and have clearly taken strides. The surprise starters are stable defenders, and combine for per-game averages of 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds.
Yet prolonged scoring droughts have been the norm. Crunch-time offensive heroics in spurts from a few familiar faces, and steadily solid defense, have lifted the high-character Cougars to nervy defeats of SWAC favorite Texas Southern, short-handed Big Sky heavyweight Eastern Washington and, last week in the Pac-12 opener, conference bottom-feeder Oregon State.
EWU — which has played close with three Pac-12 teams this year — rapidly built a 16-3 lead, and OSU assembled a 10-point edge midway through the second half.
“Early in the season, it’d be easy to have guys point fingers and blame ... and it’d be understandable, nipping at each other,” Smith said. “But we just stayed the course.
“We persevered (against the Eagles) and I think that was a good statement for us, as far as the character of our team is good. We’re just going to have to keep growing together, get comfortable and keep working at it.”
A rash of early injuries left the Cougs short on production in a few areas. Standout forward Tony Miller is sporting a boot, and hasn’t played since the opener. Notable newbies Jefferson Koulibaly (out for season) and Carlos Rosario haven’t seen the floor, and four-star center Dishon Jackson (6-foot-10) finally got his feet wet versus the Beavers.
The Cougs didn’t see much of a preseason (or any exhibitions) to shape their team, and worried about being thrown into the Pac-12 fire so early. But they ended up postponing a road test against Colorado, scheduled for last Saturday, because of coronavirus issues.
It’s welcome news that WSU will host five mid-major nonconference opponents before meeting another league foe.
Smith’s rotation and starting five remain in the works. Eleven bodies have earned minutes in each of Wazzu’s three games.
“It’ll be more of a function of: We’re so young, that we’ll probably play a lot for a while,” he said. “It just kinda gets whittled down.”
True freshman center Efe Abogidi (8.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.7 blocks, 1.3 steals) is an athletic force who’s slid seamlessly into a starting role. The 6-10 Nigerian is a stalwart defender who also boasts a touch from distance. Limiting fouls will be his first-year task.
“He can kinda guard 1-5,” Smith said. “Pretty unique talent.”
Developing rookies expected to break out soon include Andrej Jakimovski, the four-star forward from Macedonia, and fast-accelerating guard TJ Bamba.
RECEIVING VOTES — The Cougs picked up three votes in this week’s Associated Press top-25 poll. It’s the first time since a 6-0 start in 2017 that Wazzu has received top-25 votes.
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.