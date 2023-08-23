The Kendrick football team became the second team in school history to win consecutive Idaho Class 1A Division II state titles with its 42-34 win over Dietrich in last year’s championship game at Holt Arena.

The last time the Tigers went back-to-back was during the 2000 and ’01 seasons, which ended a nine-year drought.

Those Kendrick teams were coached by now-Lewiston High School principal Kevin Driskill and had an explosive offense that tallied more than 3,500 yards rushing during its 2001 championship run.

