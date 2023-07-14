BELLEVILLE-EN-BEAUJOLAIS, France — Ion Izagirre emerged victorious from an absorbing mid-mountain Tour de France stage which started with a flurry of attacks that lasted to the end on Thursday.

The Cofidis rider posted his second career Tour stage win in the 12th stage.

The 105-mile stage took riders across the Beaujolais vineyards on a route with two big climbs in the second half of the trek. The first two hours of racing were furious, with several dozen riders dropped over the first 15.5 miles.

