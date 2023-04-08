CLEVELAND — Julio Rodríguez, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, hit a tiebreaking two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners spoiled Cleveland’s home opener by beating the Guardians 5-3 on Friday.

Rodríguez connected in the sixth inning for the Mariners, who rallied from a 3-0 deficit in their first road game. The 22-year-old Rodríguez hit 28 homers last season while helping Seattle end its 20-year playoff drought.

J.P. Crawford had a pair of RBI doubles off starter Aaron Civale (1-1) for Seattle, which dropped three of four to Cleveland at home last week.

