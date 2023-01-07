FRISCO, Texas — South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski thought he had just twisted his ankle on the opening series of an unusual FCS title game two springs ago. It turned out to be much worse than that.

Nearly 20 months after tearing the ACL in his left knee on a 3-yard run, and then missing the 2021 fall season that quickly followed, Gronowski is back in North Texas for another title shot. The Jackrabbits play Missouri Valley Football Conference rival and perennial Football Championship Subdivision champion North Dakota State on Sunday.

“Most people only get one chance to play in a national championship, if ever. Just to have the second opportunity and get a kind of chance to redeem myself and redeem the entire team, it’s a blessing,” Gronowski said Friday from a room overlooking the field where he got hurt in May 2021. “I just remember walking in the first time, just being like ‘Wow,’ like I’m excited for this moment and I can’t wait to be in this game. And that’s kind of the feeling I have again right now.”

Tags

Recommended for you