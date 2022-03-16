DAYTON, Ohio — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points as Indiana beat turnover-prone Wyoming 66-58 in a First Four game Tuesday.
Indiana (21-13) earned an at-large bid after a good showing in the Big Ten tournament, getting back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 in its first season under coach Mike Woodson. The Hoosiers move on as the 12th seed in the East and will face fifth-seeded St. Mary’s (Calif.) on Thursday.
With the crowd at University of Dayton Arena heavily tilted — Bloomington, Ind., is less than a three-hour drive away — the Hoosiers pulled to a 10-point lead with under two minutes left in the game.
Hunter Maldonado paced the Cowboys (25-9) with 21 points but turned the ball over 10 times.
Texas Southern 76, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67
DAYTON, Ohio — Bryson Etienne scored 21 points as the Tigers beat the Islanders in the First Four.
Texas Southern earned its third NCAA tournament win in five seasons and will play top-seeded Kansas in the Midwest first round.
PJ Henry hit a go-ahead free throw to highlight a 7-0 run in which Texas Southern (19-12) took the lead and never surrendered. He finished with 14 points and shot 10 of 13 at the free throw line.
John Walker III added 16 points. Brison Gresham grabbed 13 rebounds and scored six points.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-12) led by as many as eight points in the opening period and four in the second half.
Big Ten lands three on AP All-American first team
Keegan Murray has given Iowa a first-team Associated Press All-American for the third straight year, and Kofi Cockburn has made it two in a row for Illinois — not bad for a couple programs that haven’t had a whole lot of them.
The Fighting Illini never had a first-team pick until Ayo Dosunmu made it last season when Cockburn was voted to the second team. And the Hawkeyes had not had a first-team selection since the 1952 season until Luka Garza, last year’s AP player of the year, made his second consecutive appearance in the five-man team.
Throw in Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis and the Big Ten was well represented on the AP’s first team, which also included Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe — this year’s player of the year favorite — and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.
Drew Timme of Gonzaga led the second team for the second consecutive year and was joined by freshman teammate Chet Holmgren.