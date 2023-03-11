NFL free agency kicks off next week and the biggest questions surround two star quarterbacks who aren’t on the list.
Will Aaron Rodgers retire, return to Green Bay or get traded to the Jets or another team?
Will Lamar Jackson get a contract offer from any team knowing Baltimore can match it?
The league’s legal tampering period opens Monday and plenty of free agents will be on the move when players can officially start signing new deals Wednesday.
Quarterbacks, of course, get the most money and attention.
Derek Carr, Geno Smith and Daniel Jones are already off the market after receiving huge contracts this week.
The Ravens gave Jackson a nonexclusive franchise tag so he can negotiate with other teams. Jackson would make $32.4 million if he plays this season on the nonexclusive tag.
If Baltimore lets him go, it’ll receive two first-round picks. Some teams may be reluctant to pursue Jackson knowing the Ravens could end up keeping the 2019 NFL MVP. But it only takes one team to come up with a contract structured in a way to snatch the dynamic QB.
As for Rodgers, he has two years left on his contract and is due to make about $59.5 million this season. The Packers are waiting on the 39-year-old, four-time MVP to decide his future. He could end up in New York, stay put or hang up his cleats. Until Rodgers tells the Packers what he wants to do, they’re in a holding pattern.