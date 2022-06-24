AREA ROUNDUP
LIBBY, Mont. — Conor Jackson hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Latah Generals 16U team edged Bitterroot 6-5 on Thursday night in the first round of the Big Bucks baseball tournament.
The game went only six innings because of a time limit.
The Generals got clutch hits from Junior Greene, Levi Anderson and JP Breese. They received good defense from third baseman Wyatt Hartig.
Other details were unavailable.
New Level 12, Patriots 4
COLFAX — Giving up seven runs in the final inning, the Palouse Patriots dropped a decision to New Level Prep of Puyallup, Wash., in the Palouse Summer Series.
Mitch Lavielle laced two doubles for the Patriots and pitched the first five innings, allowing four earned runs.
New Level 010 211 7—12 12 4
Palouse 002 011 0— 4 7 2
Pinchak, Pfingston (6) and NA. Lavielle, Peterson (6), Elbracht (7) and NA.
New Level hits — Williamson, Early 2 (3B), Wakefield 2 (2B), Arneson 3 (2B), Egan 2, Wyskiel 2.
Palouse hits — Heusser, Doumit, Lavielle 2 (2-2B), McCloy, Hecker, Schroeder.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU adds Valentine to staff
The Washington State baseball coaching staff announced Jake Valentine has been named an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
Valentine worked at the University of Portland the past seven seasons in several roles, including as an assistant, the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator and the associate head coach this past season. Before his time with the Pilots, he was an assistant at Santa Clara, UC Riverside and Stephen F. Austin. Valentine also played collegiately at Tacoma Community College and Hawaii Pacific.
“Jake has established himself as one of the top recruiters on the West Coast and did a tremendous job while at the University of Portland,” Cougars coach Brian Green said in a news release. “He brought in three consecutive nationally ranked classes, and was a huge part of elevating the Pilot program. He will not only impact our recruiting, but will have a major impact with our position players.”
COLLEGE WOMENWSU to induct all-women’s class into HOF
Washington State will induct eight individuals and one team, all female, into its athletic hall of fame Sept. 16, it was announced.
The inductees are Eka Burduli (tennis, 2005-08), Tammy Crawford (rowing, 1990-2002), LaToya Harris (volleyball, 1999-2002), Kiersten Dallstream (soccer, 2006-09), Lisa Fraser (soccer, 1989-94), Anastasia Kostina (golf, 2003-06), Celestine N’Drin (track and field, 1986-90), Georgette Reed (swimming/track and field, 1988-91) and the 1991 women’s basketball team.
“The 2022 WSU Athletic Hall of Fame class highlights exceptional contributors to the great history of Cougar Athletics, and this year, in honor of our proud history with Title IX, we welcome some of the greatest women in WSU history as we induct an all-female class,” athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Their accomplishments will be celebrated this fall and we look forward to welcoming them back to campus.”
TRACK AND FIELDNine Cougs in U.S. meet
EUGENE, Ore. — Nine current or former Washington State athletes compete in the U.S. outdoor track championships that began at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
Former Cougar Colton Johnsen finished 11th in his heat of the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 8 minutes, 45.98 seconds. He was 22nd overall.
Former WSU distance runner Paul Ryan was third in his heat and 18th overall in the 1,500 with a time of 3:41.29. In the same heat as Ryan, Zach Stallings took eighth with a clocking of 3:43.19, good enough for 26th overall.
Ryan will compete in the final at approximately 1:50 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the Wolrd Athletics Championships, which will take place July 15-24 at Hayward Field.
CJ Allen will be competing in the 400 hurdles at 6:35 p.m. today, Brock Eager in the hammer throw at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, and Nick Johnson and Sam Brixey are in the 110 hurdles at 12:35 p.m. Saturday.
Cougar women entered are Caroline Austin in the steeplechase at 6:05 p.m. today and Kiana Davis in the triple jump at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.