Since the start of the season, the Washington State edge-rush position has lost its two most experienced players, at least one of them permanently.
It’s been forced to use three true freshmen. At the moment, nobody on its active roster had started a game before this year.
But one constant has been the solid play of Brennan Jackson, an exuberant 6-foot-4, 249-pounder from Temecula, Calif., who’d entered the season under the radar after missing most of last year with a leg injury. He has made 16 tackles, including 3½ for loss with 1½ sacks, and has forced a fumble.
The Cougars (1-2, 1-2) are preparing to face California (1-3, 1-3) in a Pac-12 game Saturday (7:30 p.m., FS1) at Martin Stadium in Pullman. The Bears are favored by 2½ points.
Coaches and players don’t seem surprised by Jackson’s emergence as a third-year sophomore.
“He’s been a vocal leader for a while, just super-hungry,” defensive tackle Dallas Hobbs said Tuesday in a virtual news conference. “He’s missed out the last two years due to some season-ending injuries. When you’re that hungry, you’re going to come out and perform to your highest capabilities. He’s a special character and he’s been doing a really great job.”
Like everyone else in the WSU camp, Jackson was disappointed in the defense’s first-half performance Sunday in a 38-13 loss at USC. But one of the few positives of the game was the defenders’ bounce-back as the Trojans mustered only 66 offensive yards after halftime and finished the game with only 5 rushing yards.
“Just swarm tackling,” Jackson said. “You’ve got to be stack monsters. You’ve got to be able to come out and sprint to the football. One guy gets there and maybe doesn’t get him down but the whole D-line, the whole front seven, everyone swarms to the ball, so they weren’t getting many yards after contact. I think that’s a big thing we worked on over the offseason, and we’re trying to build a culture of guys who go 100 percent until the whistle blows.”
The edge position took significant blows when Will Rodgers III entered the NCAA transfer portal in November and Willie Taylor III recently sustained a undisclosed injury.
Among the players seeing action at that position are true freshmen Moon Ashby, Justin Lohrenz and — in the latest surprise — walk-on Quinn Roff, who tallied three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble at USC.
“You saw Quinn Roff this weekend come out and dominate,” Hobbs said.
QB PICTURE — True freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura is expected to retain his starting role against Cal despite a rocky performance against the Trojans that included interceptions on back-to-back passes in the first half.
He sat out the Cougars’ final possession of the game as Gunner Cruz and Camm Cooper alternated during a 10-minute, 38-second drive capped by Cruz’s 6-yard touchdown throw to Renard Bell.
HOBERT ON KICKOFF RETURN — Coaches went with true freshman receiver Joey Hobert as the primary kickoff returner at USC, chiefly to lighten the load on the valuable Travell Harris but also to get Hobert more playing time.
Harris is playing extensively at slotback, making 23 catches so far, and also has been involved in the run game, scoring on a wildcat play against the Trojans. Hobert’s work in the slot turned heads during preseason workouts but he has yet to catch a pass on game day.
Harris “is a very durable player, which definitely has been beneficial,” coach Nick Rolovich said. “Maybe it’s my hesitation as far as worry about injuries and making sure we get through this season as healthy as we can, but also in the development of players that might not be seeing as much time.”
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.