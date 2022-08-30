Here’s a look at how former Washington State and Idaho football players fared in the NFL in preseason Week 3. Teams cut from 80-53 players by 1 p.m. Pacific today.
WR Calvin Jackson, N.Y. Jets — Had two receptions for 11 yards including the go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds left on a 5-yard pass from Chris Streveler in a 31-27 win versus the Giants. Jackson was cut Monday.
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia — Started at left tackle and played 58 snaps for an Eagles offense that rushed for 125 yards in a 48-10 loss to Miami.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England — Had three tackles and a sack on the final drive of the first half in a 23-6 loss to the Raiders.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina — Led the Panthers with eight tackles in a 21-0 win versus the Bills.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia — Went 6-for-9 for 48 yards. Minshew played the first two drives in a 48-10 loss to the Dolphins.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis — Led the Colts with 50 receiving yards on three catches. All three targets came in the second drive of the second half of a 27-10 win versus the Buccaneers.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona — Did not play in a 26-23 loss to the Titans.
WR Easop Winston, Cleveland — Had three punt returns for 21 yards. Played on two offensive snaps, but was not targeted in a 21-20 loss versus the Bears.
WR River Cracraft, Miami — Scored an 8-yd touchdown on a Tua Tagovailoa pass on the opening drive of a 48-10 win versus the Eagles. Cracraft had four receptions for 54 yard.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Arizona — Went 7-for-14 for 141 yards and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Greg Dortch in the third quarter in a 26-23 loss to the Cardinals.
RB Max Borghi, Pittsburgh — Did not have a carry in a 19-9 victory over the Lions.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City — Had two tackles and one pass defense in a 17-10 loss to the Packers.
S Dan Isom, LA Rams — Had two tackles in a 16-7 loss to the Bengals.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle — Had 36 snaps for a Seahawks offense that rushed the ball for 121 yards in a 27-26 loss to the Cowboys.
OT Ryan Liam, Seattle — Had 38 snaps for a Seahawks offense that passed for 207 yards in a 27-26 loss to Dallas.
WR Jeff Cotton, Jacksonville — Had one catch for two yards on four targets in a 28-12 loss to the Falcons.
OL Jesse Davis, Minnesota — Started at left guard and played 21 snaps in a 23-13 loss to the Broncos.
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans — Did not record a tackle in a 27-10 loss to the Chargers.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia — Did not play in a 48-10 loss to the Dolphins.
LB Tre Walker, Washington — Recorded one tackle in a 17-15 loss to the Ravens.