Jags to start QB Luton in Hall of Fame game

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs through a drill as quarterbacks Kyle Sloter (4) and Jake Luton (6) look on during a practice Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

 AP John Raoux

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Third-string quarterback Jake Luton, a former Idaho Vandal, will start Jacksonville’s preseason opener Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.

Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday he gave Luton the nod over second-year pro Trevor Lawrence and backup C.J. Beathard. Pederson said Lawrence “has been getting a lot of great looks here in practice and we feel like he’s in a good spot.”

Beathard has been dealing with a groin injury since organized team activities in early June. He has been held out of all team drills through eight days of training camp.

