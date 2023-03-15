Jarran Reed returning to Seahawks on 2-year deal

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90), center, and defensive end Benson Mayowa (95), left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 20-9. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

 AP

RENTON, Wash. — Two days into free agency and all the focus for the Seattle Seahawks has been on the defensive line.

Seattle brought back a familiar face on Tuesday agreeing to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Jarran Reed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because deals can’t be announced until the new league year begins on Wednesday. The deal is worth up to $10.8 million. NFL Network first reported the agreement.

