REARDAN — Adrik Jenkin converted five 3-point goals to lead the Bulldogs with 15 points in a 2B Bi-County League win for Colfax against the Reardan Screaming Eagles.

Seth Lustig added another 13 points and seven assists for the Bulldogs (10-1, 6-0), who trailed through the opening quarter and rallied to take a narrow midgame lead before pulling away in the fourth.

