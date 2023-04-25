After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple.

The New York Jets agreed on a deal Monday to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams had not officially announced the deal.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at a predraft news conference that the deal hasn’t been finalized, but should be completed before the draft begins Thursday.

