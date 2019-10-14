Jets drop Falk

Luke Falk’s tenure as the New York Jets starting quarterback ended this weekend after the organization waived the former Washington State Cougar, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Networks reported.
Regular Jets starter Sam Darnold returned from a bout of mononucleosis to throw for 338 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets’ 24-22 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday — their first win of the season.
The Jets chose to drop Falk, who started two games for the organization, upon Darnold’s return rather than keep him on as a backup. Former San Jose State quarterback David Fales will serve as New York’s backup quarterback.
In three games played, Falk completed 47-of-73 passes for 416 yards, throwing no touchdowns and three interceptions. The Jets lost all three games, to the Browns, Patriots and Eagles.