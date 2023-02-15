WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored in the shootout to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

The Jets were the only NHL team that hadn’t played in the shot contest. They’re now 8-1 past regulation.

“I had a penalty shot at one point (this season) so I wasn’t as rusty,” Dubois said. “I don’t remember the last time I was in a shootout. But a win’s a win. We’re all happy in here and getting ready for a big road trip.”

Tags

Recommended for you