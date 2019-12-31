COLLEGE ROUNDUP
OGDEN, Utah — Cody John scored 18 points and Michal Kozak added 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds as Weber State held off a late Idaho run to win 69-68 on Monday in Big Sky play at the Dee Events Center.
KJ Cunningham’s layup with 1:24 to play put the Wildcats up 69-64, but Idaho’s Chance Garvin hit a jumper and Marquell Fraser added two free throws to close to the final score. The Vandals missed two shots in the final 16 seconds.
“We finally hunkered down and were able to get some stops that we needed,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We were able to get some good contests. ... To our guys’ credit, to be down 14 in the second half, to be on the road playing here at Weber State, I’m smiling because I know our guys are continuing to fight.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get that last one to go through the net.”
Tim Fuller scored 14 points and Israel Barnes added 10 for Weber State (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky), which was outrebounded 44-28 but scored 20 points on Idaho’s 15 turnovers. Cunningham scored seven points with six boards and five assists.
Trevon Allen scored 23 points and Fraser added 19 for Idaho (4-9, 0-2), which has lost three straight. Jack Wilson scored 12 points.
“(Wilson) was resilient enough to stay in it mentally,” Claus said. “When his number was called and we were able to get him some touches deep, he finished with some really good touch around the basket. He did a really good job in the second half going to the defensive glass and cleaning up possessions for us. Jack had some really good positive minutes.”
Idaho next will play Portland State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cowan Spectrum.
IDAHO (4-9)
Allen 10-19 0-0 23, Garvin 2-7 0-0 5, Fraser 6-10 7-10 19, Thacker 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson 6-9 0-0 12, Dixon 1-1 0-1 2, Forrest 2-5 0-0 4, Thiombane 0-2 0-0 0, Blakney 1-2 1-2 3, Quinnett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 8-13 68.
WEBER ST. (5-8)
Kozak 4-11 1-2 12, John 6-15 2-2 18, Cunningham 3-7 1-2 7, Jordan 1-7 0-0 3, Barnes 3-8 4-4 10, Fuller 6-9 2-5 14, Zdor 1-5 0-1 2, Galuppo 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 25-66 10-16 69.
Halftime — Weber St., 29-27. 3-point goals — Idaho 4-12 (Allen 3-5, Garvin 1-3, Fraser 0-2, Thacker 0-2), Weber St. 9-22 (John 4-6, Kozak 3-6, Galuppo 1-4, Jordan 1-4, Barnes 0-2). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Idaho 44 (Wilson 8), Weber St. 28 (Kozak 10). Assists — Idaho 11 (Allen, Thacker, Dixon, Forrest, Blakney 2), Weber St. 17 (Cunningham 5). Total fouls — Idaho 19, Weber St. 13. A — 4,222.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
WSU’s Greeny extended
Washington State University and women’s volleyball oach Jen Greeny agreed to a contract extension, athletic director Patrick Chun announced Monday. The agreement will run through June 2025.
“Coach Greeny has built one of the best volleyball programs in the nation,” Chun said in a statement. “Her teams continue to excel academically and athletically while competing in the top volleyball conference in the country. We are fortunate to have her leading our program.”
Greeny led Washington State to their fourth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance during the 2019 season, where the Cougars ultimately fell to the No. 20 San Diego in the first round.
Greeny has complied an overall record of 155-140 in nine seasons at WSU and 267-164 in 13 seasons as a head coach. She also was named the 2016 Pac-12 coach of the year, and led the Cougars this season to 23 victories, marking the highest back-to-back program season win totals since 1996-97.
“We are blessed to work a such an amazing institution,” Greeny said in a statement, “and we’re thankful that the administration believes in and supports WSU Volleyball.”