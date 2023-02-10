AREA ROUNDUP
TROY — Noah Johnson notched 17 points as Troy’s boys basketball beat Deary 46-35 in a nonleague game Thursday.
Joseph Bendel also was in double figures for Troy (12-5) with 13 points.
Gus Rickert had 12 points to lead Deary (11-8).
DEARY (11-8)
Laithan Proctor 3 0-0 7, Kalab Rickard 2 0-0 4, Wyatt Vincent 2 0-0 6, Blaine Clark 1 0-0 2, Gus Rickert 6 0-1 12, Dale Fletcher 0 1-2 1, Tucker Ashmead 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 1-3 35.
TROY (12-5)
Joseph Doumit 0 0-0 0, Eli Stoner 3 0-0 6, Chandler Blazzard 1 3-4 5, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 3, Noah Johnson 6 5-8 17, Kaiden Strunk 1 0-0 2, Makhi Durrett 0 0-0 0, Joseph Bendel 6 0-0 13. Totals 16 8-12 46.
Deary 4 4 10 11—35
Troy 9 11 15 11—46
3-point goals — Vincent 2, Proctor, Ashmead, Holden, Bendel.
JV — Deary def Troy.
St. George’s 62, Colfax 50
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bulldogs were just 8-of-31 (26%) from the field in the second half as they fell to the Dragons of Spokane in a Washington Class 2B district tournament game at West Valley High School.
“We just couldn’t get any shots to fall,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “They were able to get the momentum in the second half and we couldn’t get it back.”
Seth Lustig led the Bulldogs (17-6) with 16 points. Adrik Jenkin chipped in 15.
Tanner Watkins had 20 points for St. George’s (15-8) and Mason Zarlingo contributed 17 points.
Colfax next will play Reardan at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the same site for fifth place.
COLFAX (17-6)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Bradyn Heilsberg 2 1-3 7, Adrik Jenkin 4 4-4 15, Dillon Thompson 0 0-0 0, Carson Gray 1 0-0 2, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 4 7-11 16, Brice Hammer 1 0-0 2, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-1 4, J.P Wigen 2 0-0 4, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-19 50.
ST. GEORGE’S-SPOKANE (15-8)
Ben Sudlow 1 0-0 2, Shawn Jones 3 1-2 9, Robby Witmer 0 0-0 0, Zach You 0 0-0 0, Kayden Gu 1 2-2 4, Tanner Watkins 8 2-2 20, Braeden Parker 0 0-0 0, Mason Zarlingo 5 4-4 17, Elden Pierce 2 0-0 4, John Nowland 2 2-2 6. Totals 23 11-12 62.
Colfax 12 17 8 13—50
St. George’s 12 16 14 20—62
3-point goals — Jenkin 3, Heilsberg 2, Lustig, Zarlingo 3,Jones 2, Watkins 2.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLINGLakeland 48, Moscow 27
MOSCOW — The Bears fell on senior night to Class 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland at Bear Den.
Diego Deaton notched a second-period pin against Owen Rose in his final home match. Alex Palmer earned a 7-5 decision vs. Duke Williams at 113.
98 — Double forfeit; 106 — Double forfeit; 113 — Alex Palmer (Moscow) dec. Duke Williamson 7-5; 120 — Matt Williams (Lakeland) by forfeit; 126 — Jason Swam (Moscow) pinned Justin Baxter 5:05; 132 — Kaleb Hammer (Lakeland) pinned Sam Young 146; 138 — Kros O’Brien (Lakeland) pinned Logan Tompkins 3:04; 145 — Cameron Vogl (Moscow) pinned Cash Lund 3:50; 152 — Diego Deaton (Moscow) pinned Owen Rose 3:56; 160 — Erik Gulbrandsen (Moscow) pinned Thayer Sabatke 0:35; 170 — Dylan Scott (Lakeland) by forfeit; 182 — Bradley Grubham (Lakeland) by forfeit; 195 — Gage Oles (Lakeland) pinned Paul Dixon 0:47; 220 — Devon Howell (Lakeland) by forfeit; 285 —Ernie Steele (Lakeland) by forfeit.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELDIdaho inks runner to team
MOSCOW — The Idaho track and field and cross country coaching staff has announced it was signed Kyle Swenson to the team for next season.
Swenson, a senior at Mountain View High School in Bend, Ore., placed 20th at this past fall’s Oregon Class 5A state championship and has a 5K personal-best time of 16 minutes, 6 seconds. He also had a personal-best in the 1,500 of 4:04 at the Nike Twilight Relays in Portland, Ore.
“We are excited to have Kyle join the Vandal track family. He not only will he add to the team on the track but also in the classroom.” Idaho director of track and field and cross country Tim Cawley said in a news release.
AWARDSWSU has 30 named to academic honor roll
SAN FRANCISCO — A total of 30 Washington State student-athletes were named to the 2022 Pac-12 fall academic honor roll, it was announced by the conferenc.e
Any student-athlete on their respective team roster with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or above and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution is eligible for the distinction.
The honor roll of WSU student-athletes include 16 from football, five from women’s soccer, three from women’s cross country, one from men’s cross country and five from women’s volleyball.