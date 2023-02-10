Tigers grind out a crown

Deary Mustang Araya Wood passes around Kendrick forward Rose Stewart on Thursday during the Idaho Class 1A Division II district final at Lapwai Middle High School.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

AREA ROUNDUP

TROY — Noah Johnson notched 17 points as Troy’s boys basketball beat Deary 46-35 in a nonleague game Thursday.

Joseph Bendel also was in double figures for Troy (12-5) with 13 points.