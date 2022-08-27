AREA ROUNDUP
WEIPPE — Angus Jordan had five touchdowns in a 52-44 season-opening win Friday for Genesee against Timberline in a nonleague game.
Jordan was 9-of-24 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown, adding 16 carries for 189 yards and four scores. Jordan also had a kick return for a touchdown and an interception for the Bulldogs.
The interception came on the first drive of the second half with the game tied at 30.
“You can tell it is the first game, (Jordan) was a little rusty getting the timing down,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said. “Made plays with his legs, don’t know how many times he looked dead to rights, made a play and took it to the house.”
Rylan West finished with five total touchdowns for the Spartans.
Genesee 14 16 14 8—52
Timberline 6 24 0 14—44
Genesee — Angus Jordan 46 run (Wyatt Jordan pass from A. Jordan).
Timberline — Rylan West 3 run (pass failed).
Genesee — W. Jordan 3 run (pass failed).
Timberline — West pass from Parker Brown (Darren Bonner run).
Timberline — West 20 run (Brown run).
Genesee — A. Jordan 86 kick return (A. Jordan run).
Timberline — West 25 run (Caleb Marshall pass from Brown).
Genesee — A. Jordan 57 run (A. Jordan run).
Genesee — A. Jordan 35 run (pass failed).
Genesee — A. Jordan 27 run (Nolan Bartosz pass from A. Jordan).
Timberline — Brown 14 run (Brown run).
Genesee — W. Jordan from A. Jordan 29 pass (Mike Reisenauer pass from A. Jordan).
Timberline — R. West 14 run (run failed).
Troy 42, Deary 20
DEARY — Offenses started slowly, but combined for 62 points and nearly 750 yards as Trojans defeated the Mustangs in a nonleague game.
Neither team was able to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter, but the two teams combined for 50 second-half points.
Quarterback Chandler Blazzard of Troy went 14-of-17 passing for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Blazzard connected with Eli Stoner in the second quarter on a 90-yard touchdown pass for the first score of the game.
Dale Fletcher ran the ball seven times for 42 yards and a touchdown, adding four receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown for Deary (0-1).
Troy 0 12 8 22—42
Deary 0 0 8 12—20
Troy — Eli Stoner 90 pass from Chandler Blazzard (pass failed).
Troy — Rider Patrick 54 run (pass failed).
Deary — Dale Fletcher 53 pass from Wyatt Vincent (Tucker Ashmead run).
Troy — Levi McCully 17 pass from Blazzard (Conner Wilson pass from Blazzard).
Deary — Fletcher 9 run (pass failed).
Troy — Patrick 37 run (Blazzard run).
Troy — Jackson Marone 33 pass from Blazzard (run failed).
Deary — Blaine Clark 3 run (run failed).
Troy — McCully 58 pass from Blazzard (Blazzard run).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLWSU wins first two matches
PROVO, Utah — The Washington State volleyball team emerged victories in two matches at the BYU Doterra Classic, beating Duke 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 and Rider 25-11, 25-9, 25-9 in its first two matches of the season at Smith Fieldhouse.
In the match against the Blue Devils, senior outside hitter Pia Timmer finished with 17 digs and senior outside hitter Laura Jansen had 10 for the Cougars. Junior setter Argentina Ung had 39 assists, and senior libero Karly Basham finished with 15 digs.
In the match against the Broncs, senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova tallied nine kills, Ung tallied 20 assists and Basham contributed eight digs.
Washington State next plays BYU in the tournament at 6 p.m. today.
Idaho drops first two matches of season
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Idaho volleyball team fell 25-14, 25-21, 25-17 to host Youngstown State and 25-16, 25-19, 25-15 to Valparaiso in the team’s first two matches of the season at DoubleTree-Youngstown Volleyball Invitational at the Beeghly Center.
Against the Penguins, freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling led the Vandals with 13 kills. Freshman setter Kate Doorn added 16 assists, and freshman libero Aine Doty contributed 16 digs.
Against the Beacons, junior outside hitter Delaney Nicoll had 10 kills and Doorn finished with 21 assists. Doty had 13 kills and freshman libero Olivia Dixon added 10.
Idaho next plays in the tourney at 8 a.m. today against Delaware State.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLFLCSC in top 15 of preseason poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team is ranked No. 15 in the NAIA preseason coaches poll, the organization announced.
The Warriors finished last season ranked No. 13 after narrowly missing out on an at-large bid for the national tournament.
LCSC, under new coach Zach Anderson, opens the season Sept. 4-6 at the Coastal Collegiate Classic, hosted by Corban, in Salem, Ore.
COLLEGE ROWINGWSU adds coaches to staff
PULLMAN — The Washington State rowing coaching staff announced Chris Bailey-Greene, Kelley Glennon and Sam Helmick-Schwarzmiller as additions to the staff, and named former Cougar rower Emma Barrett director of operations.
Bailey-Greene was an assistant at Gonzaga for two seasons, Glennon was a volunteer assistant at UMass a year ago, and Helmick-Schwarzmiller was a graduate assistant for two season at Central Oklahoma.
Barrett was on the rowing team from 2017-22.
CYCLINGEwers makes national team for world road event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Moscow High School graduate Veronica Ewers was one of seven cyclists selected to be on Team USA at the road world championships in Wollongong, Australia in September, it was announced by UCI.
The women’s team earned seven spots in the event, which will take place Sept. 18-25.
Ewers finished ninth in the overall standings in women’s Tour de France in late July, with her best stage finish of fourth coming July 27.
The Americans have not an elite road race title in more than 40 years, and have just one medal in the past 26.