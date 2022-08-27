AREA ROUNDUP

WEIPPE — Angus Jordan had five touchdowns in a 52-44 season-opening win Friday for Genesee against Timberline in a nonleague game.

Jordan was 9-of-24 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown, adding 16 carries for 189 yards and four scores. Jordan also had a kick return for a touchdown and an interception for the Bulldogs.

