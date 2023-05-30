INDIANAPOLIS — In the slow buildup to the Indianapolis 500, Josef Newgarden talked openly about having to put on a brave face when he would arrive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and how so many failures in the race that mattered most had weighed on him.

On Monday, Newgarden showed up wearing a smile.

He had passed Marcus Ericsson in a last-lap sprint to the finish a day earlier, and was back at the mostly empty speedway for all the spoils. He chatted with team owner Roger Penske, who got his 19th victory but first since purchasing the track, and posed for countless photos on the yard of bricks. William Behrends, the sculptor who will craft Newgarden’s face on the Borg-Warner Trophy, took reference images, and Newgarden later sat in a chair and fiddled with the Indy 500 ring on his finger.

Tags

Recommended for you