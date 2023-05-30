Josef Newgarden poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winners photo session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Indianapolis. Newgarden won the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Josef Newgarden poses with his wife, Ashley, and the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winners photo session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Indianapolis. Newgarden won the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Josef Newgarden and Roger Penske pose with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winners photo session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Indianapolis. Newgarden won the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Josef Newgarden takes the checkered flag ahead of Marcus Ericsson, of Sweden, to win the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Josef Newgarden celebrates with his team and car owner Roger Penske, left, after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
The milk stained windshield of the car driven by Josef Newgarden is shown as Newgarden celebrated after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Josef Newgarden crosses the start finish line to win the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Josef Newgarden celebrates winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Josef Newgarden celebrates winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Josef Newgarden drives down the front straightaway during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Josef Newgarden's team celebrates winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Roger Penske and Josef Newgarden kiss the bricks after Newgarden won the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Rob Baker)
Josef Newgarden, left, reacts to the crowd after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
INDIANAPOLIS — In the slow buildup to the Indianapolis 500, Josef Newgarden talked openly about having to put on a brave face when he would arrive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and how so many failures in the race that mattered most had weighed on him.
On Monday, Newgarden showed up wearing a smile.
He had passed Marcus Ericsson in a last-lap sprint to the finish a day earlier, and was back at the mostly empty speedway for all the spoils. He chatted with team owner Roger Penske, who got his 19th victory but first since purchasing the track, and posed for countless photos on the yard of bricks. William Behrends, the sculptor who will craft Newgarden’s face on the Borg-Warner Trophy, took reference images, and Newgarden later sat in a chair and fiddled with the Indy 500 ring on his finger.