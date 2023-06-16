JSN starting to show Seahawks why ‘sky’s the limit’

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) jogs out to the fields during practice Tuesday at the team's facilities in Renton, Wash.

 Associated Press

RENTON — Like the rest of the Seahawks’ 32-man rookie class, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba got more acquainted with Northwest culture this week when coach Pete Carroll arranged surprise canoe rides with members of the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe on Lake Washington behind the team’s practice facility.

Smith-Njigba had never set foot in a canoe.

“I’m a Southerner,” said Smith-Njigba, who grew up in Rockwall, Texas, outside of Dallas before attending Ohio State. “A little country boy.”