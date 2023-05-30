SEATTLE — Aaron Judge hit two homers at the plate and robbed one in the field with a leaping catch at the wall, leading the New York Yankees past the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Monday night.

Domingo Germán pitched into the seventh inning to win his first start following a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance on the mound.

Judge was one of several Yankees batters to have a big night, most of it coming against Seattle rookie Bryce Miller. Judge’s first homer was a line-drive, two-run shot off the left-field foul pole in the third inning to give New York a 3-1 lead.

