Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller throws a ball in the air after giving up a home run to New York Yankees' Jake Bauers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez runs the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader, center, leaves a baseball game with an apparent injury while accompanied by a trainer, left, and manager Aaron Boone, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German walks off the field after throwing against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates after his two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners with Gleyber Torres during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge points to the bullpen as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Seattle Mariners' Jarred Kelenic reacts after stealing second base against the New York Yankees during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
SEATTLE — Aaron Judge hit two homers at the plate and robbed one in the field with a leaping catch at the wall, leading the New York Yankees past the Seattle Mariners 10-4 on Monday night.
Domingo Germán pitched into the seventh inning to win his first start following a 10-game suspension for using a foreign substance on the mound.
Judge was one of several Yankees batters to have a big night, most of it coming against Seattle rookie Bryce Miller. Judge’s first homer was a line-drive, two-run shot off the left-field foul pole in the third inning to give New York a 3-1 lead.