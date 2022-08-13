ARLINGTON, Texas — Star rookie Julio Rodriguez got two hits in his return to the Seattle lineup and the Mariners took over the first wild-card position in the American League by beating the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Friday night.

The 21-year-old Rodriguez, who put on an impressive show in the All-Star Home Run Derby, had missed the Mariners’ previous 11 games with a wrist injury.

Rodriguez hit a tiebreaking, opposite-field single to shallow right with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. He was the first batter to face Jose Leclerc, who relieved Taylor Hearn (5-7).

