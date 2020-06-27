WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Moscow Junior Blue Devils suffered two heartbreaking defeats, their first two losses of the Legion baseball season Friday, falling 9-8 to the Sandpoint Lakers 16U team and 11-10 to the Billings (Mont.) Expos’ junior team at the Ed Gallo Wood Bat tournament.
In the opener, the Blue Devils (3-2) raced out to an 8-2 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, but the Lakers tallied a run in the fifth and exploded for six two-out runs in the fifth inning on two walks, a hit by pitch, three singles, a double and an error.
Matt Fletcher led Moscow with two hits, including a triple, two runs scored and two RBI. Mike Kiblen also had two hits and scored a pair of runs.
Ethan McLaughlin took the loss on the mound, allowing three hits, three hits and six runs, four earned, in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Against the Expos, the Blue Devils rallied from a 7-1 deficit with three runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings apiece to forge a 10-10 tie. But Billings got a leadoff home run from Kaden Volesky in the bottom half of the seventh for the walk-off win.
Jack Bales paced Moscow with a pair of singles, two runs scored and two RBI, and Kiblen added two htis with two runs scored. Cameron House had two RBI sacrifice flies and Tyler Howard also had two RBI.
House absorbed the loss, allowing four hits and four runs, one earned, with one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
The Blue Devils will face the Kalispell (Mont.) Lakers’ junior team today to conclude the tournament.
Moscow 311 300—8 8 3
Sandpoint 200 16x—9 8 1
Jamie Green, Ethan McLaughlin (4), Liev Comis (5) and Jack Bales; Lish, A. Leverich (4), Z. Leverich (5) and Terry.
Moscow hits — Matt Fletcher 2 (3B), Mike Kiblen 2, Tyler Howard (2B), Levi Anderson, Tyson Izzo, Jack Bales.
Sandpoint hits — MacDonald 2, Terry (2B), Zimmerman, Cole Sanroman, Mellander, Chase Sanroman, Ringer.
———
Moscow 001 033 3—10 8 8
Billings 102 403 1—11 7 1
Tyler Howard, Cameron House (5) and Jack Bales; Hunter Miller, Bayden Buller (5), Wyatt Fink (7), Zander Holstlarina (7) and Kaden Volesky.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 2 (2B), Jack Bales 2, Cameron House, Tyler Howard, Levi Anderson, Garrett Farrell.
Billings hits — Ethan Osness 2, Kaden Volesky (HR), Hunter Miller (2B), Brayden Butler, Zander Holstlarina, Hogan Quigley.