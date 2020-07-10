The Lewiston Baseball Club sent 18 batters to the plate and accounted for 13 runs in the top of the first inning to beat the Moscow Junior Blue Devils 21-3 in the first game of a doubleheader at Bear Field.
In the nightcap, the Blue Devils couldn’t overcome an early 6-0 deficit and fell 10-2.
In Game 1, Tyler Grandlund led Lewiston with three hits, including a double, three runs scored and four RBI. Kaden Daniel added three hits, including a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Jordan Tinney had two hits and two runs scored, while Kyron Jennings added two hits, a run and three RBI. Brice Bensching finished with three runs scored and two RBI.
Matt Fletcher accounted for Moscow’s only two hits of the game. He also took the loss on the mound, allowing two hits, three walks and six runs, five earned, without getting an out in the first inning.
Karson Kolb picked up the win, allowing both hits, three walks and three runs, all earned, in four innings. He struck out five.
Wyett Lopez had two hits, including a double, and four RBI to pace Lewiston in the nightcap. Kolb added two doubles and two RBI, and James McCoy and Jennings had two hits and two runs scored.
Jack Bales singled home the only two runs for the Junior Blue Devils (7-8) in the sixth inning.
Bensching picked up the win, allowing one hit and striking out two in four innings.
Preston Boyer absorbed the loss for Moscow, allowing three hits, two walks and three runs, all earned, in two innings of work.
The Junior Blue Devils next will play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday at home against the Prairie Cardinals.
GAME 1
Lewiston (13)00 35—21 14 1
Moscow 2 00 10—3 2 4
Karson Kolb, Brice Bensching (5) and Tyler Grandlund; Matt Fletcher, Tyler Howard (1), Liev Comis (1), Cameron House (4), Jamie Green (5), Thomas Holt (5) and Jack Bales, Tyler Izzo (5). W—Kolb. L—Fletcher.
Lewiston hits — Kaden Daniel 3 (2B), Tyler Grandlund 3 (2B), Jordan Tinney 2, Kyron Jennings 2, Wyatt Lopez (3B), Brice Bensching, Kyson Barden, Toby Elliott.
Moscow hits — Matt Fletcher 2.
GAME 2
Lewiston 102 030 4—10 12 0
Moscow 000 002 0—2 4 4
Brice Bensching, James McCoy (5), Kaden Daniel (6) and Wyett Lopez; Preston Boyer, Levi Anderson (3), Ethan McLaughlin (6), Tyson Izzo (7) and Jack Bales. W—Bensching. L—Boyer.
Lewiston hits — Karson Kolb 2 (2 2B), Wyett Lopez 2 (2B), James McCoy 2, Kyron Jennings 2, Brice Bensching, Kaden Daniel, Kyson Barden, Teigen Abell.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen, Jack Bales, Cameron House, Levi Anderson.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Four Cougar swimmers earn academic All-American honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four members of the Washington State women’s swimming team received CSCAA Scholar All-American accolades, the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America recently announced.
Seniors-to-be Mackenzie Duarte, Chloe Larson and Taylor McCoy along with junior-to-be Lauren Burckel each were named to the honorable mention team. The award recognizes student-athletes who achieved a grade-point-average of 3.5 of higher and were invited to compete at a postseason national championship event. All four qualified and competed at the CSCAA National Invitational.
Burckel and Larson each had 4.0 grade-point averages in the spring, Durate had a 3.55 and McCoy a 3.93.
In his two seasons at Washington State, coach Matt Leach has had seven swimmers earn CSCAA Scholar All-American honors after three did so last year. As a team, WSU has earned CSCAA honors in all four semesters since Leach arrived in Pullman in fall 2018.