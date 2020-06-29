WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Moscow Junior Blue Devils failed to capitalize on their six hits and absorbed a 3-0 loss Sunday to the Billings Expos B in the Ed Gallo Wood Bat Tournament.
Hogan Quigley went the distance for the Expos, striking out eight and walking none. The Devils left five on base.
Moscow pitchers Mike Kiblen and Jamie Green allowed only three hits but combined for five walks and were hurt by four Devil errors.
Garrett Farrell led Moscow with two hits.
Moscow.....000 000 0—0 6 4
Billings......200 001 x—3 3 2
Mike Kiblen, Jamie Green (5) and Jack Bales. Hogan Quigley and NA.
Moscow hits — Farrell (2), Kiblen, Tyson Izzo, Jack Driskill, Thomas holt.
Billings hits — Gerikes Hergett, Wyatt Fink, Zander Holstlarina.