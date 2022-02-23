Thanks in part to a tireless effort by Beyonce Bea the other day, the Idaho women defeated their staunchest rival of the Big Sky Conference season — the Mondays.
But don’t count the Mondays out.
Because of repeated postponements thanks to pandemic-related issues, the Vandals have been forced to play on that day three times in the past five weeks, in addition to their usual contests on Thursdays and Saturdays. They’re 1-2 on those manic Mondays and face another one next week.
It’s a frustrating situation for 14th-year coach Jon Newlee, who thinks his young team needs quality practice time but is forever preparing for its next opponent. The Vandals (8-16, 7-8), who face Sacramento State at 6 p.m. Thursday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, are in the midst of 16-day stretch that sees them playing eight games.
“I just feel a little handcuffed by the schedule,” Newlee said Tuesday. “Our kids need rest — you can’t overload. You’re preparing for a game every other day, it seems like, instead of really being able fix ourselves.”
It’s particularly disruptive in light of Newlee’s M.O., which is to gradually introduce schemes and concepts to his players with a view to peaking late in the year. The Vandals have fashioned seven consecutive winning seasons but they’ll be hard-pressed to make it eight.
It helps to have a player like Bea, a 6-foot-1 junior who on Tuesday was named Big Sky player of the week. She’s made big strides lately after devoting November and December to adjusting to a more prominent role and the assimilation of seven new teammates. In a 70-69 home win Monday against Montana, she scored 24 points and hit a late jumper to give Idaho a four-point lead.
“She has definitely picked her game up since early in the year,” Newlee said, “and is playing like the Beyonce that we’re used to.”
Bea also played the full 40 minutes against the Grizzlies, mainly because of a lack of front-line depth, but Newlee wants to wrangle a way to conserve her energy down the stretch.
The Vandals are getting good production from their sixth person, Louise Forsyth, a grad transfer from Gonzaga who averages 13.5 points per game but plays a reserve role largely because she plays it so well. Another senior transfer, Tiana Johnson, has provided needed consistency in the backcourt and on Thursday faces her former Hornet teammates.
The Vandals still have a chance of climbing two spots in the Big Sky standings and nabbing one of the five first-round byes in the conference tournament starting March 7 in Boise.
But the postponements aren’t helping. An especially elusive game has been UI’s home date against Portland State, which has been rescheduled three times (the positive tests came twice in the PSU camp and once in Idaho’s) and now is set for this Monday. UI’s two games against Montana State, home and away, were postponed and eventually found their way to the Vandal loss column.
Nor will the end of the regular season bring relief. Since the Big Sky changed its tournament format in 2016 to allow men and women to play at the same site, the women must begin earlier in the week. So if the Vandals don’t achieve a bye, they’ll have to play a first-round game just three days after their regular-season finale.
On a Monday.
UI men’s Smith named player of week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho junior guard Rashad Smith was named the Big Sky’s men’s basketball player of the week, it was announced.
Smith, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound transfer from Grand Canyon, averaged 20 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 80 percent from the field in victories against Montana and Eastern Washington. He was 8-for-8 from 3-point range and 8-for-9 at the free-throw line.
Smith is third on the team at 10.2 points per game and second in rebounds at 5.4. He is the first Idaho player since Brayon Blake on Jan. 22, 2018, to earn the honor.
The Vandals next play at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Sacramento State.
