Charlie Ragle has called it quits after one season as Idaho State University’s head football coach.

Ragle has accepted a position at a Football Bowl Subdivision school, the university announced Monday in a news release. He was hired one year ago, going 1-10 in his only season.

It was not specified what new job he accepted, but the Idaho State Journal reported that he was going to be an assistant at Arizona State.

