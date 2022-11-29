Charlie Ragle has called it quits after one season as Idaho State University’s head football coach.
Ragle has accepted a position at a Football Bowl Subdivision school, the university announced Monday in a news release. He was hired one year ago, going 1-10 in his only season.
It was not specified what new job he accepted, but the Idaho State Journal reported that he was going to be an assistant at Arizona State.
“I certainly regret the timing of this move,” Ragle said in the release. “However, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities sometimes come at inopportune moments. I am extremely appreciative of my time in Pocatello and at Idaho State, and I believe in the future of this program. I wish the City of Pocatello and Bengal Athletics great success, and I know this department is moving in a great direction.”
The Bengals’ lone win under Ragle came on Oct. 15, the homecoming game against Cal Poly.
“While we are disappointed to lose Coach after only one year, our vision for the future remains steadfast,” ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said in the release.
ISU’s search for a new football coach “will begin immediately,” according to the release. Until a new coach is hired, current assistant Edgar Weiser will serve as the team’s liaison. He will help maintain recruitment efforts and player contact.
“Pauline and I are firmly committed to excellence in our athletic programs,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in the release.