LOS ANGELES — Johnny Juzang scored 19 points, Jaylen Clark had a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 UCLA rolled to a 76-56 victory over Washington State on Thursday night.
Juzang, who is second in the Pac-12 in scoring, picked up two fouls in the first four minutes and sat the rest of the first half. He had 16 points in the second half.
Clark got his second start of the season after Tyger Campbell was benched because of a violation of team rules. Clark had 12 points in the first half en route to his first double-double.
Tyrell Roberts led WSU (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Noah Williams and Andrej Jakimovski scored 11 apiece.
UCLA (18-5, 10-4) had dropped three of four coming into the game, but easily controlled things from the opening tipoff and led throughout.
The Cougars made only 2 of their first 15 shots and were 1 of 9 beyond the arc during the first 10 minutes.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-11, 7-7)
Gueye 1-5 1-2 3, Abogidi 0-5 0-0 0, Flowers 1-8 0-0 3, Roberts 5-14 0-0 14, Williams 3-7 5-7 11, Jakimovski 4-9 2-2 11, Rodman 1-4 6-7 9, Rapp 0-1 4-4 4, DeWolf 0-0 1-4 1, Burghardt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-53 19-26 56.
UCLA (18-5, 10-4)
Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Bernard 3-8 0-0 8, Clark 7-11 3-7 18, Juzang 6-9 4-5 19, Jaquez 2-3 0-0 4, Singleton 2-5 0-0 6, Riley 3-5 3-3 9, Watson 1-7 0-0 2, Kyman 3-4 0-0 8, Nwuba 0-0 0-1 0, Stong 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 10-16 76.
Halftime: UCLA, 39-29. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 7-30 (Roberts 4-11, Rodman 1-3, Jakimovski 1-5, Flowers 1-6, Gueye 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Williams 0-2), UCLA 10-20 (Juzang 3-3, Kyman 2-2, Bernard 2-5, Singleton 2-5, Clark 1-3, Stong 0-1, Watson 0-1). Rebounds: Washington St. 22 (Jakimovski 6), UCLA 38 (Clark 11). Assists: Washington St. 8 (Flowers, Williams 3), UCLA 18 (Clark 5). Total Fouls: Washington St. 14, UCLA 19. A: 7,916 (13,800).