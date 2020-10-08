Katie Rainville commits to LCSC volleyball

A third generation of the Rainville family is planning an athletic career in Lewiston.
Katie Rainville, daughter of former Lewiston High School and Washington State University football player Rob Rainville, has verbally committed to the Lewis-Clark State College volleyball program, the family acknowledged Wednesday.
The 5-foot-10 middle blocker is a senior at Chelan (Wash.) High School, where Rob is dean of students at Chelan Middle School. She’ll be enrolling at an NAIA college where her grandfather, Tom, was an outfielder and catcher for the Warrior baseball team in the early 1970s.
But the key factor in her decision to commit to LCSC and coach Shaun Pohlman, she said, was the vibe she got during a visit to Lewiston two weeks ago. She hopes to make her commitment official during a signing party at a later date.
“I’d never been to the L-C campus but I really enjoyed it,” she said in a telephone interview. “The team was super nice and super helpful just showing me around and everything. And the coaches, it felt like I’d known them for more than the few hours I did.”
Rainville chose LCSC over Central Washington, Culver-Stockton in Missouri and the University of The Southwest in New Mexico.
Her senior season at Chelan has been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, but last year she helped lead the Goats to a 22-0 season and the Washington Class 1A state title. Coached by her mother, Jenifer, the team dropped the first two sets of the championship match against Kings before rallying for a five-set win, with Katie delivering the decisive kill. She was named first-team 1A all-state.
Rob, WSU’s starting left tackle during its 1997 Rose Bowl season, said he didn’t push his daughter toward L-C but was delighted by her choice. His parents, Tom and Kris, have retired to Chelan, but other members of the family still live in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Katie, who sports a 3.9 grade-point average, plans to major in nursing, where Kris earned her own degree in that field.
