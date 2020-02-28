NAMPA — Three Potlatch High wrestlers, led by No. 1 seed Kelton Saad, advanced to the Class 2A semifinals and Logan Kearney of Moscow did the same in 4A on Friday at the Idaho state prep tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.
Gabe Prather and Kenon Brown were Potlatch’s other winners-bracket survivors.
Kearney, a junior and No. 3 seed at 220 pounds, prevailed by 3:05 fall and 3-0 decision, while Saad (285), a senior, pinned his opponents in 1:26 and 2:36.
“Kelton’s wrestling like he has all year long,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “He’s got some tough matches ahead of him, but as long as he keeps his head in it, he should be fine.”
Prather prevailed by 27-second pin and 13-7 decision, Brown by 3:10 fall and 6-0 verdict. Still kicking in the consolations for Potlatch are James Clark and Izack McNeal, but the Loggers are now playing down their goal of being the top-scoring 1A school in the combined 2A/1A class.
“We had some heartbreakers ... but all in all, though, I thought the kids wrestled well,” Bryngelson said. “I’ve got three guaranteed placers, and that’s awesome. At this point, I’m not even worried about the 1A trophy anymore. I’m just worried about the kids placing high and doing their job.”
Results of area wrestlers
CLASS 4A
Moscow
98 — Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, p. Isaac Oviedo, Ridg, 2:00; David Scott, Col, p. Zimmerman, 4:35; Porter Gurney, Ridg, inj. def. Zimmerman, 4:14; Zimmerman eliminated.
220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, p. Baylee Carney, TF, 3:05; Kearney dec. Kaiden Hansen, Bonn, 3-0; Kearney to semifinals.
Johhny Aguilar, Min, p. Kyran Mutart, Mos, 2:29; Vincent Claudio, Cald, dec. Mutart 3-0; Mutart eliminated.
CLASS 2A
Potlatch
120— McKoy Richardson, Mel, maj. dec. Avery Palmer, Pot, 12-4; Dennis Barnett, Rir, p. Palmer, 4:38; Palmer eliminated.
126 — Traeden McPhearson, BL, p. Taylor McPherson, Pot, 0:22; Payton Wilson, CV, p. McPherson 4:12; McPherson eliminated.
132 — James Clark, p. Jessy Cardenas, Val, 5:15; Rhet Jorgensen, Grac, 4:40; Clark p. AV Marino, Dec, 3:25; Clark alive in consolations.
138 — Kasen Hohnstein, Chal, p. Tyson Tucker, Pot, 3:04; Tucker p. Dace Jones, Oak, 4:46; Justin Ineck, Mars, p. Tucker, 2:03; Tucker eliminated.
145 — Gabe Prather, Pot, p. Nathaniel Nesbitt, NP, 0:27; Prather dec. Tyler Sessions, NF, 13-7; Prather to semifinals.
152 — Izack McNeal, Pot, p. Erin Vian, NP, 3:07; Dalton Moss, BL, dec. McNeal 11-5; McNeal dec. Presley Fullmer, Dec, 2:12; McNeal alive in consolatons.
170 — Kenon Brown, Pot, p. Jared Roundy, WJ, 3:10; Brown dec. Josiah Campbell, NP, 6-0; Brown to semifinals.
285 — Kelton Saad, Pot, p. Hunter Williams, NP, 1:26; Saad p. Joshua Jolley, Firth, 2:37; Saad to semifinals.