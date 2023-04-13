Kelenic’s homer propels M’s

Seattle Mariners left fielder Jarred Kelenic homers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

 AP

CHICAGO — Logan Gilbert pitched 6ž innings of four-hit ball, Teoscar Hernández and Jarred Kelenic hit consecutive home runs in the eighth and the Seattle Mariners stopped a three-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Wednesday.

Kelenic’s homer landed in the upper center-field bleachers and traveled 482 feet, the second-longest at Wrigley Field since Statcast began tracking in 2015 and trailing only Willson Contreras’ 491-footer in Game 4 of the 2017 NL Championship Series.

“Certainly, the wind was blowing out today, but that ball was absolutely smoked,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “All three home runs that Jarred hit in this series were just killed. I played with Mr. (Sammy) Sosa for a few years. I never saw him go up to that level in center field.”