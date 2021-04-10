KOOSKIA — Connor Jackson batted 5-of-7 over both games and delivered six strikeouts in the second game as Clearwater Valley split a Whitepine League baseball doubleheader with Kendrick on Friday.
The Tigers won 7-5, then lost 12-6.
JJ Probst also stepped up in the second game, striking out six batters in a rare extended stint on the mound.
The Rams dropped a tight contest in the opener, allowing 10 hits, including a home run from Preston Boyer.
However, CV stormed back and evened the series with an error-free game featuring timely hits.
Troy Patterson went 3-for-4 and Talon Alexander added two knocks for Kendrick (3-1) in Game 1. Alexander struck out six in three innings of work.
“It was pretty clean,” coach Josh Bradley said. “I was really proud in the second game. JJ Probst has been wanting to pitch all year and he pitched really well for us. Connor Jackson. ... kid’s on fire. It was a really long night of baseball but it was a fun night.”
GAME 1
Kendrick 201 022 0—7 10 1
CV 120 001 1—5 7 2
Talon Alexander, Ty Koepp (4), Preston Boyer (6) and Wyatt Fitzmorris. Connor Jackson, Aiden Martinez (4) and Ridge Shown.
Kendrick hits — Troy Patterson 3, Boyer 2 (HR), Alexander 2 (2B), Matt Fletcher (2B), Fitzmorris, Jesse Clemenhagen.
Clearwater Valley hits — Jackson 3 (3 3B), Anthony Fabbi 2, Keyan Boller, Laton Schlieper.
GAME 2
CV 230 303 1—12 7 0
Kendrick 310 200 0— 6 9 2
Martinez, Fabbi (2), JJ Propst (4) and Shown. Hunter Taylor, Patterson (1), Clemenhagen (2), Fletcher (4), Boyer (6) and Shown.
Clearwater Valley hits — Laton Schlieper 2 (2B), Jackson 2, Martinez 2, Shown.
Kendrick hits — Fletcher 2 (2 2B), Boyer 2 (2B), Patterson 2, Clemenhagen 2, Rylan Hogan.