The 2022-23 Idaho high school girls basketball season began this past weekend, and area teams have started with hopes of making it to the state tournament once February rolls around.
For some, that’ll be routine. For others it’ll be a drought-ending performance.
During the past decade, Kendrick coach Ron Ireland has been slowly building a state contender in Idaho Class 1A Division II.
The Tigers won the consolation championship, beating Leadore 64-38. In 2021, Kendrick reached the championship game but fell 54-48 to Tri-Valley.
With a 3-0 start to this season, it appears the Tigers are on track to reach the state tourney once again.
“It feels like we’re playing in February already,” Ireland said. “(His players are) so aggressive, and that’s what makes them so good. They all attack, and it’s crazy because we haven’t even really been able to practice with the number of games we’ve played.”
Kendrick’s biggest strength might be the same as the football team’s, which is depth.
In their 61-51 nonleague win Wednesday against Prairie, the Tigers were without senior guard Hailey Taylor. Freshman Hali Anderson stepped into the spot and finished with 16 points.
“How do you come in as a freshman and play with that confidence?” Ireland said. “When I saw her in the summer, I knew she’d be coming off my bench quickly.”
You can’t talk about Kendrick and not mention the Stewart sisters, who seem to be the lifeblood of the Tigers. In the first three games, Rose Stewart is averaging 16 points and 12 rebounds per game. Sister Ruby hasn’t been too shabby, either, averaging 12 points per outing.