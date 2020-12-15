GIRLS’ PREP BASKETBALL
POTLATCH — Drew Stacy scored 17 points and Rose Stewart racked up 10 points, seven steals and seven assists Monday night as Kendrick topped Potlatch 58-27 in a nonleague prep girls’ basketball game.
Hannah Tweit added 15 points and Erin Morgan had 12 for the Tigers, who used defensive pressure and a transition game to overcome a somewhat slow start.
Morgan and Stewart grabbed nine rebounds each.
KENDRICK (6-2)
Rose Stewart 4 2-4 10, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 6 4-7 17, Hannah Tweit 6 1-2 15, Erin Morgan 5 2-4 12, Morgan Silflow 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stewart 1 1-2 3, Hailey Taylor 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 11-21 58.
POTLATCH
Josie Larson2 0-0 4 , Emma Chambers 0 0-0 0, Taylor Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 2 1-2 5, Adriana Arciga 1 0-0 3, Jaylee Fry 2 0-0 4, Bailyn Anderson 2 0-0 5, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 2-4 4. Totals 11 3-6 27..
Kendrick 11 16 16 15—58
Potlatch 7 7 9 4—27
3-point goals — Tweit 2, Arciga, Anderson.
JV — Kendrick def. Potlatch
BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALL
Genesee 62, Logos 45
GENESEE — Dawson Durham erupted for 32 points and Cy Wareham added 19 to lead the Genesee boys to a Whitepine League Division I won against Logos.
Wareham nabbed 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who were missing several players to coronavirus protocols and injuries.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Jack Driskill 3 0-0 9, Kenny Kline 0 0-2 0, Aiden Elmore 4 0-0 11, Gus Grauke 0 0-0 0, Will Casebolt 6 2-4 18, Jasper Whitling 1 2-4 5, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 4-11 45.
GENESEE (2-2, 1-1)
Owen Crowley 0 0-0 0, Dawson Durham 11 7-9 32, Cy Wareham 8 0-0 19, Jackson Zenner 1 2-2 4, Rodrick Douge 1 0-0 2, Teak Wareham 1 0-0 2, Nolan Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Coltin Pope 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 9-11 62.
Logos 8 11 12 14—45
Genesee 13 13 17 19—62
3-point goals — Driskill 3, A. Elmore, Casebolt 4, Whitling, Pope, C. Wareham 3, Durham 3.
JV — Genesee 44, Logos 33
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Leger-Walker earns honor, Idaho adds game
Charlisse Leger-Walker of Washington State was named Freshman of the Week in Pac-12 women’s basketball Monday. She averaged 24.5 points last week in two Cougar wins.
The University of Idaho women’s basketball team added a nonconference contest to its schedule. The Vandals will face No. 6 Arizona at 11 a.m. PST on Dec. 23 in Tucson, Ariz.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU has home game Friday
Washington State’s home game in men’s basketball against Montana State on Friday will start at 4 p.m. and will be televised by the Pac-12 Network, the school announced.