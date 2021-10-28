Eight teams begin their journey for the Idaho Class 1A Division II state volleyball championship Friday at Lewiston High School. Two of those teams come from the Whitepine League. However, those two teams — Kendrick and Deary — used diametrically opposed paths to get to this point.
Prove it.
That has been the motto for second-year Kendrick coach Molly Olson and her team. After seeing more than a handful of seniors graduate before her inaugural season, Olson has pushed the team to prove they are worthy enough to get back to the state tournament.
In her second season with virtually the same roster, Olson is proud to say they have proven their worth. Now, it is time for the Tigers to prove they can take the final step.
The Tigers (14-3) have pushed all season long, consistently playing teams in upper classifications. The only three losses on their record have come against local Class 2A teams, twice to Orofino and once to Grangeville. Orofino is the No. 4 seed in the Class 2A state tournament at Lakeland High School this weekend.
Kendrick has a good mix of veteran leadership and underclassmen who are more than pulling their weight. Olson was quick to point out sophomore libero Harley Heingartner, who she referred to as a key driving force for the team. Heingartner led the team with 171 digs on the season.
Another sophomore putting up big numbers this season is outside hitter Hailey Taylor, who totaled 60 kills, 113 digs and is converting 95 percent of her servies on 135 attempts. Senior middle Erin Morgan also has been key, recording 70 kills along with an 88 percent serving rate.
Olson is excited for the girls playing close to home. She remembers coaching in Pullman and always having to travel across the state for their season-ending tournaments.
“Really nice to have a sort of home-court advantage,” she said. “But still playing in a new environment.”
Olson also is hoping to have a great fan turnout as Kendrick has no school scheduled Friday. The Tigers will face Rockland in the opening round at 11 a.m.
Deary’s road was a rocky one, but it returns to the dance for the second consecutive season.
While the team will take part in the tournament, the Mustangs will be without four of their 10 girls because of an FFA event happening at the same time.
Coach Brooke Swanson hopes the remaining six players can battle through the “little bit of a disadvantage” and make an improbable run. Swanson will lean on juniors Dantae Workman and Triniti Wood, who really stepped up for her near the end of the season. Swanson also is hoping that sophomore Kenadie Kirk, who was thrown into the setter role, will play a big role this weekend.
A five-game losing streak in the middle of the season saw the Mustangs drop to 5-11 on the year. Deary (12-13) was able to bounce back, winning seven of their past nine matches, including three consecutive victories in the district tournament to get to the championship on Oct. 21.
“It took a while for the girls to figure out they could win,” Swanson said. “They didn’t know how good they were.”
Deary fell to Kendrick in four sets, but it allowed the Mustangs one final chance to make it by taking part in a play-in match. They seized the opportunity and beat Clark Fork in four sets Saturday to earn their spot.
Last season, Deary lost to Mackay in the consolation final in straight sets. A possible rematch between the two teams could happen in the second round.
The Mustangs will play at 11 a.m. Friday against Council.
Tickets will not be sold on site. You must purchase them through idhsaa.org/volleyball.
Class 1A Division II
at Lewiston High School
Friday’s matches
Match 1 — Horseshoe Bend vs. Hansen, 9 a.m.
Match 2 — Rockland vs. Kendrick, 11 a.m.
Match 3 — Mackay vs. Carey, 9 a.m.
Match 4 — Council vs. Deary, 11 a.m.
Match 5 — Match 1 Loser vs. Match 2 Loser, 2 p.m.
Match 6 — Match 3 Loser vs. Match 4 Loser, 2 p.m.
Match 7 — Match 1 Winner vs. Match 2 Winner, 4 p.m.
Match 8 — Match 3 Winner vs. Match 4 Winner, 4 p.m.
Match 9 — Match 5 Winner vs. Match 8 Winner, 6 p.m.
Match 10 — Match 6 Winner vs. Match 7 Winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s matches
Consolation final
Match 11 — Match 9 Winner vs. Match 10 Winner, 9 a.m.
Winner’s bracket final
Match 12 — Match 7 Winner vs. Match 8 Winner, 11 a.m.
Third-place match
Match 13 — Match 11 Winner vs. Match 12 Winner, 2 p.m.
Championship
Match 14 — Match 12 Winner vs. Match 13 Winner, 4 p.m.
Match 15 — Match 14 Winner vs. Match 14 Loser, 6 p.m. (if necessary)
